STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm and dry this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains comfortable today as temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will feel warm in the sunshine this afternoon, and no rain is expected today.

A similar day is in the forecast tomorrow and Thursday with highs near 90 and plenty of sunshine.

Humidity begins to increase Thursday, and that will lead to a few stray showers on Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Karen has regained tropical storm strength as it gets closer to Puerto Rico. It will continue to slowly push north into the Atlantic, but long-range forecasts are uncertain. Tropical Storm Lorenzo near Africa will strengthen to at least a Category 3 hurricane, but it should stay in the open waters. Finally, Tropical Storm Jerry may bring tropical storm force winds to Bermuda today as it heads into the central Atlantic.