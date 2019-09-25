STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm and dry this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The humidity remains at a comfortable level today. Temperatures climb quickly to near 90 degrees this afternoon, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

The forecast remains dry today, tomorrow and Friday with rain chances at less than 10%. Highs still reach 90 degrees each day.

Humidity increases slightly for the weekend, so the rain chances go up to 10% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karen will continue to head north from Puerto Rico. Eventually the system stalls, and the long-range forecast remains uncertain. Lorenzo has become a hurricane off the African coast. While it may reach Category 3 status, the system stays out to sea. Finally, Jerry is now a post-tropical system, and it will bring strong wind and rough surf to Bermuda later today.