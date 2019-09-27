STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm and dry into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is still a comfortable morning even though humidity is slightly higher than earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon with just a few clouds around.

It stays warm and dry tomorrow as well. Highs reach the low 90s in many spots. There will be just enough moisture to add in a 10% rain chance Sunday with highs still near 90 degrees.

Only a few spotty showers are possible through the middle of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karen will stall in the Atlantic and should dissipate over the weekend. Hurricane Lorenzo is a powerful Category 4 hurricane, but it will stay in the eastern Atlantic and far away from the U.S.