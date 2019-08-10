STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty storms continue, staying muggy Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been an extremely muggy start to the weekend today – and we have the west wind (that just won’t quit) to blame.

This weather pattern continues to push showers and storms onshore and inland, along with some very humid air from the Gulf Of Mexico. This evening’s batch of rain will continue to push east of I-75 and eventually over to the Atlantic coast.

More showers and a few storms will start early again across coastal areas on Sunday. The best rain chances will once again drift inland during the late afternoon and evening. Expect another very muggy day with high temperatures around 91 degrees and feels like temps exceeding 100.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.