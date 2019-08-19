STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers & storms this afternoon, evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thankfully, we’ve settled back down into a normal summertime pattern which means drier mornings and afternoon/evening sea breeze storms.

With slightly lesser atmospheric in place, only spotty showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be warmer reaching the low 90s.

Expect another dry start to the day on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the upper 70s. Deeper atmospheric moisture will return for the rest of the week bumping our afternoon rain chances back up to around 40%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We’re watching one weak disturbance moving out into the North Atlantic with only a tiny development chance. Elsewhere, there’s another HEALTHY plume of Saharan dust across the eastern third of the Main Development Region in the Tropical Atlantic that should help keep things quiet over the next several days.