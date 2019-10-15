STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Spotty showers return Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another warm and dry day today, we’ve got some rain chances back in the forecast for the middle of the week.

A weak front will move into the area during the second half of the day Wednesday with some spotty showers expected. The overall rain chance is 30% with partly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will climb back into the mid/upper 80s.

Some drier air will lower our rain chances late in the week as this front settles to our south. Deep atmospheric moisture coupled with another disturbance will bring much higher rain chances over the weekend, especially on Sunday.