STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Soggy weather pattern shows some signs of slowing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another very soggy day to get the weekend started, this weather pattern is finally starting to show signs of slowing over the next couple of days.

Expect a few lingering showers and isolated storms through the evening hours. Another batch of showers and storms will develop and move onshore again early Sunday as this onshore flow (west wind) weather pattern continues.

By Monday, our wind direction will FINALLY shift back to the east ushering in a return to more typical summertime weather. Expect morning sunshine and afternoon/evening sea breeze showers and storms. Slightly lesser atmospheric moisture will drop the rain chance to 30%. The added sunshine will help temperatures back up to or just above 90 degrees.

IN THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak area of low pressure on the Carolina coastline bringing some heavy rain to that area. This disturbance only has a very low 10% chance of developing into a tropical system and is heading for the open Atlantic regardless.