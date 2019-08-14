STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Soggy, muggy weather pattern continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This soggy, muggy weather pattern rolls on – but there’s some hope long term.

Expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening, especially across inland spots. High temperatures will be near normal in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees – but the extremely high humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Showers and storms will start early once again Thursday and Friday as this onshore flow weather pattern continues. It looks like this weather pattern may finally break down over the weekend with a return to morning sunshine and afternoon/evening rain chances early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.