STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Slightly higher humidity and above average temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Slightly higher humidity is in the forecast for the rest of the week. It still feels comfortable in the morning, but the air does not have that “fall-feel” like earlier in the week.

It will be a warm day with highs in the low 90s. That’s above average for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

Another warm and dry day tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. We hit 91 on Saturday afternoon. There is just a 10% rain chance Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karen is still quite weak with winds of 40 mph. It may downgrade to a tropical depression as it stalls in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane, but it will stay in the open water.