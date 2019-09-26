LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Slightly higher humidity and above average temps

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Slightly higher humidity is in the forecast for the rest of the week. It still feels comfortable in the morning, but the air does not have that “fall-feel” like earlier in the week.

It will be a warm day with highs in the low 90s. That’s above average for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies, but the rain chance is less than 10%.

Another warm and dry day tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees. We hit 91 on Saturday afternoon. There is just a 10% rain chance Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Karen is still quite weak with winds of 40 mph. It may downgrade to a tropical depression as it stalls in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane, but it will stay in the open water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss