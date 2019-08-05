STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers and storms drift inland this afternoon/evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a dreary start to our Monday with extra clouds, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms – all thanks to the muggy, onshore flow weather pattern that we’re stuck in.

The southwest wind will continue to push showers and a few storms onshore from the Gulf but the best rain chances will shift inland, east of I-75 later this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees.

This same weather pattern will be with us all week keeping morning shower chances in the forecast for coastal areas.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected across the Atlantic Basin in the next five days.