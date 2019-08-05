STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Shower chances start early Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re back in a muggy, onshore wind flow off of the Gulf Of Mexico – and this weather pattern will remain in place all the way into next weekend.

Shower and isolated storm chances will increase late tonight with more showers moving onshore from the Gulf early Monday morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes for your Monday morning commute because you may run into some spotty rain.

The west wind will push the showers and storms inland, mostly east of I-75 during the afternoon and evening – just like we saw over the weekend. Areas south of I-4 will see better rain chances with slightly deeper atmospheric moisture. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with near average high temperatures around 90 degrees.

We’ll be stuck with the same weather pattern over the next several days keeping early rain chances in the forecast each day. Some slightly drier air will cut our rain chances a little late in the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected in the next five days.