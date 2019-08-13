STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms move inland this afternoon, evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a soggy morning for coastal areas, the best coverage of showers and storms will continue to drift inland through the afternoon and evening hours.

Some coastal areas received up to two inches of rainfall this morning, including portions of the Nature Coast. Scattered showers and storms will continue to move onshore and eventually inland – pushed by the persistent west wind. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees with heat index values once again exceeding 105 in some areas.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next five days.