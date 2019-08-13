Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms move inland this afternoon, evening

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a soggy morning for coastal areas, the best coverage of showers and storms will continue to drift inland through the afternoon and evening hours.

Some coastal areas received up to two inches of rainfall this morning, including portions of the Nature Coast. Scattered showers and storms will continue to move onshore and eventually inland – pushed by the persistent west wind. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees with heat index values once again exceeding 105 in some areas.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss