STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms Monday, tropics remain active

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This evening’s batch of scattered storms will slowly wind down – but rain chances will stay elevated to start the new work week.

With a light south breeze and deep tropical moisture in place above us, a few spotty showers will be possible overnight and early Monday. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 70s.

Another healthy coverage of showers and storms will develop Monday afternoon with a 50% rain chance. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees.

Eventually, an area of high pressure in the Gulf (and some drier, more stable air aloft) will help to limit our rain chances later this week and into the weekend.

IN THE TROPICS: Another tropical wave and associated area of low pressure will likely develop into our next tropical depression or storm sometime during the next couple of days. If this area of low pressure reaches tropical storm strength, it will be given the name Isaias.