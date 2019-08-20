STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms develop this afternoon, evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful and dry start to our Tuesday, expect another batch of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

With a predominant east/southeast wind in place, scattered showers will develop across inland areas and then drift back toward the Gulf coast through the late afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 40% and the storms will likely persist past sunset for coastal areas. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the 90s.

Our normal summertime weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with morning sunshine and afternoon storms. Lower atmospheric moisture will cut our rain chances slightly late in the week.