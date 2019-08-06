STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms drifting inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had a decent coverage of showers and storms that moved onshore during the morning hours. Like the last few days, the best rain chances will shift inland during the afternoon and evening.

Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon with high temperatures around 90 degrees. The bulk of the showers and storms will be along/east of I-75 with lesser rain chances back toward the coast.

Expect this same weather pattern with early rain chances into early next week. Slightly lesser atmospheric moisture will drop our rain coverage Friday and Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected across the Atlantic Basin over the next five days.