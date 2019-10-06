STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rising rain chances to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We had a decent coverage of showers and a few storms around this afternoon — and rain chances will get even better to get the new work week started.

Some extra clouds and a few very isolated showers will linger around this evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect a mild and muggy night with overnight low temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s.

Deep atmospheric moisture combined with an upper level disturbance will produce a good coverage of scattered downpours and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. The overall rain chance is 50%. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

A weak front approaching Tuesday will keep rain chances elevated through at least the first half of the work week. Drier air will move in by the end of the week cutting our rain chances into next weekend.