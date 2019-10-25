STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Record heat expected again; no relief soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity remains high through the day as temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The record high for today is 89, set back in 1919. (Tampa set a record high of 92 on Thursday, and Sarasota set a record of 93.)

Partly cloudy skies expected all day with a 30% chance of a passing afternoon and early evening shower. It stays muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Deeper moisture arrives for the weekend, so the rain chance goes up to 40% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs stay in the mid and upper 80s through the last days of October.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression before it is absorbed by a cold front.