STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances start early again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re stuck in the same weather pattern for the next several days — which means our Sunday is MUGGY and rain chances will start early/

The westerly wind will continue to push very humid air from the Gulf Of Mexico over us during the day Sunday. Spotty showers and storms will develop and move onshore early in the morning. By the late afternoon and evening, the best rain chances will shift into inland areas, east of I-75.

High temperatures will reach around 91 degrees with ‘feels like’ temps exceeding 100.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.





