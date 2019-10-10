STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Rain chances dropping into the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front has pushed just south of the Tampa Bay area, so it feels slightly less humid this morning. It will still be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

We should see partly cloudy skies all day. A few afternoon showers are possible caught up in a breeze from the northeast. The rain chance is 30% later today.

The humidity continues to drop tomorrow, so the rain chance goes down to 20%. Plenty of sunshine will push highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The weekend is looking mostly dry and comfortable. Even cooler mornings expected with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Three tropical waves in the Atlantic right now, but development is not expected with any of them.