Storm Team 8 Forecast: Rain chances coming down as Nestor moves away to the north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nestor is bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes to the area Saturday morning. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 12 p.m. for the entire Tampa Bay area.

Nestor will move onshore early Saturday morning in the central panhandle. However, most of the showers and storms reside on the eastern side of the storm and have been moving ashore in Tampa Bay all night. Nestor will continue to pull north through the morning.

As Nestor moves north, the showers and storms will move mostly south of the Tampa Bay area and rain chances will come down throughout the day. Winds will stay breezy and skies will transition from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon.

Sunday will have a low chance to see a few showers but most areas will be considerably drier and we’ll see more sunshine.

Rain chances go back up Monday ahead of the next cold front. The front will pass through Tuesday to dry us out briefly Wednesday. Another front will approach towards the end of the week increasing rain chances again.

Temperatures in the afternoons will hover in the mid 80 and overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 70s each night.