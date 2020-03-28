STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Potentially record breaking heat Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures tied a record on Friday at the Tampa International Airport with a high temp of 89 degrees. That tied the record of 89° set back in 1929.

Today will be another day where records are in jeopardy. After a mild start, temps will warm quickly into the mid 80s by noon. Highs will top out near 88 degrees in Tampa. The record for today is 88 degrees as well set back in 1989. Inland temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine today with a few clouds mixed in. The ridge of high pressure will be strongest today before slowly breaking down over the next few days.

As it breaks down, temps will slowly come down as well. A cold front is forecast to arrive Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers. Behind the front slightly cooler and much less humid air arrives and sticks around through the weekend.

