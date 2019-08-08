STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Pattern stays the same, but rain chances go down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern remains in place again today. We are already tracking a few showers coming off the Gulf of Mexico this morning.

The showers and storms will spread east of I-75 by the afternoon, but today’s rain chance of 30% is slightly lower than yesterday. Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help the afternoon rain to end quickly by the early evening.

The humidity will remain high all day. Afternoon highs in the low 90s will feel more like 100+ between showers.

The rain chance dips even more to 20% tomorrow, but the pattern remains the same. There is still a chance of a few spotty showers near the coast in the morning. Highs will be back in the low 90s. Saturday’s rain chance is 30%.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: With lots of Saharan dust across the Atlantic, no development is expected in the next five days.