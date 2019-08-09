STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Oppressive humidity to end the work week





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A humid wind off the Gulf of Mexico continues to make it feel oppressively muggy. With temperatures climbing into the low 90s this afternoon, the heat index will be closer to 105. Be sure to take breaks away from the sun when possible.

A few showers are possible before midday near the coast, and the rain chance increases to 30% this afternoon. Most of the storms will be east of I-75 later in the day, and the rain chances taper off through the evening. It stays steamy overnight with lows near 80 degrees.

A similar forecast is in place for Saturday with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the low 90s. The rain chance increases to 40% on Sunday. There is a slight chance of morning showers both days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: With plenty of Saharan dust sweeping across the Atlantic, no tropical development is expected in the next five days.





