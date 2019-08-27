STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore wind pattern returns, and tropics heat up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few showers will push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico this morning as our wind pattern shifts.

Rain chances increase to 50% through the day, and the winds will spread the showers from the coast this morning into inland areas this afternoon. The onshore wind pattern will also add a few more clouds to the forecast.

It will be quite steamy today with highs near 90 and high humidity. Spotty rain is even possible overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

The pattern remains in place for the next few days, so expect a few passing showers on your way to work and school for the rest of the week. Once the pattern returns to “normal” on Friday, there will still be a 50% rain chance in the afternoon and evening.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian will slowly gain strength in the Caribbean and may impact the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane. Once the system enters the Bahamas Friday, we will have a better grasp on the storm’s impact on Florida’s east coast. Also in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 6 may strengthen to Tropical Storm Erin, but it should remain off the U.S. coast.