STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow pushes rain farther inland this evening

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – We’re transitioning back into a reverse summertime pattern – and the southwest wind has already pushed the bulk of showers and storms far inland this afternoon.

The onshore flow will keep a very humid air mass above us. Expect a warm and muggy evening with scattered showers and storms well east of I-75. Rain chances will start early Sunday morning for coastal areas before spreading inland once again Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be close to average near 90 degrees.

This onshore flow weather pattern will likely persist throughout much of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Invest 96L is still very disorganized as it moves west northwest in the Atlantic toward the Leeward Islands. NHC has lowered the development chance to 20% in the next two days. Increased wind shear early next week will create a very unfavorable environment for development.