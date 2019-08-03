STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow pattern returns

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – We’re settling back into a reverse summertime weather pattern – a westerly wind off of the Gulf of Mexico leading to early rain chances.

Today’s batch of showers and storms were quickly pushed away from the coast this afternoon. The last of the rain will wrap up along and east of I-75 this evening.

The onshore flow will keep a very humid air mass above us. Rain chances will start early Sunday morning for coastal areas as more showers move in off of the Gulf. The greatest rain chances will once again move inland Sunday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be close to average near 90 degrees.

This weather pattern will likely persist throughout much of next week. Drier air aloft will likely cut our rain chances slightly for the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Invest 96L is still very disorganized as it moves west northwest in the Atlantic toward the Leeward Islands. NHC has lowered the tropical development chance to just 20% in the next two days. Increased wind shear early next week will create a very unfavorable environment for development.