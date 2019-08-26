STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Onshore flow brings higher rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances are on the rise for this afternoon and the rest of the work week.

A scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms will develop and eventually drift inland through the afternoon and evening hours today. High temperatures will be above average in the lower 90s.

Our weather pattern is once again transitioning back to an onshore flow, that muggy west wind off of the Gulf of Mexico. With deep atmospheric moisture in place, rain chances will stay elevated through the rest of the week.

Unfortunately, spotty showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible early each morning, especially in coastal areas. Watch out for spotty rain at the bus stop and for the morning commute.