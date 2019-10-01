STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: October starts out hot and breezy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the first day of October, and temperatures will climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Some spots will be close to record highs for today. At Tampa International Airport, the record is 94 set in 2017. (We tied a record high of 94 yesterday.)

It will stay breezy today with winds coming from the northeast. There’s a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower this afternoon.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow and Thursday with highs still in the low 90s. Moisture will increase for the weekend, and rain chances will go up.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Lorenzo will pass by the Azores in the eastern Atlantic today and continue to weaken as it gets closer to Europe. Otherwise, just two tropical waves that have slim chances to develop.