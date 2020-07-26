STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Not as hot with a better coverage of storms Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy Sunday! We’re starting out dry and mild this morning. Better moisture arrives this afternoon increasing rain chances to a 60%. While it will not be an all day washout, storms will be fairly widespread across the area, especially away from the coast.

Temperatures will heat up before the rain develops. Highs will top out near 91 degrees this afternoon with temperatures cooling off after the rain arrives.

Overnight, the storms will dissipate for the most part. A few showers are possible along the coast early Monday morning with the deeper moisture lingering. Rain chances will go back up to a 50% Monday afternoon with another round of numerous showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

Drier air arrives to the area for the middle and end of the week. Rain chances come down to a 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday with not nearly as many storms expected in the afternoon, although several will still develop.

Rain chances drop further to 20% for the rest of the week and into the weekend with just a few isolated storms developing each day but many spots staying dry and hot with highs in the mid-90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hanna has weakened back into a tropical storm with the center moving into Mexico. The storm will continue to weaken but produce flooding rains in South Texas. This will be the last of Hanna before completely dissipating over the next 48 hours.

Invest 92L is already starting to get organized and the NHC gives it a 60% chance of developing in the next 2 days and a 90% chance in the next five days. This storm will be named Isaias as soon as it has maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or greater. Many models suggest this will be the next hurricane in the Atlantic within the next five days. Something to watch but it is too far away to say if the US will see any impacts.

Gonzalo dissipated Saturday morning and is no longer a storm.