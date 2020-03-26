STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat through the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Today’s record high is 90 set in 1949, so most of us will stay just below that.

It will be dry with lots of sunshine and a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon.

The hot and dry pattern continues through the weekend. Friday’s high of 87 will be just below the record of 89, and Saturday’s high of 87 is just one degree below the record of 88.

One cold front passes just to our north Monday, so it stays warm to start next week. A stronger cold front looks to arrive Wednesday with higher rain chances and some cooler air.

