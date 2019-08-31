STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat continues Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re certainly feeling the heat on this Labor Day holiday weekend. Tampa International Airport hit 93 degrees today – just two degrees short of today’s record high temperature.

The last of the showers and storms will wind down tonight. Sunday will feature a similar look with a breezy northeast wind. Expect a lot of morning sunshine followed by a decent coverage of scattered showers and storms. The overall rain chance is 50%. High temperatures will surge back into the low and mid 90s.

Of course, we continue to track major Hurricane Dorian slowly moving into and through the northern Bahamas over the next couple of days. The latest forecast trends with a track just offshore the Florida Atlantic coast would keep most of the impacts away just east of the Tampa Bay area – outside of a breezy day with scattered storms on Tuesday. Any shift to the east would bring much greater impacts to the Florida Atlantic coast where a Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect and possibly to inland parts of our viewing area.

For a complete update on Dorian with our latest thinking, please watch our Tracking The Tropics video here: https://bit.ly/34bVrcc