STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat and staying breezy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the day into the low 90s this afternoon. We’ll be just one or two degrees from the record high of 93 in Tampa, set in 1986.

The northeast breeze will continue today. It will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy by the afternoon. There is a 10% chance of a quick shower this afternoon as well.

A similar day is expected for tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 10% rain chance. Rain chances will increase slightly for the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Lorenzo is passing by the Azores this morning. It will continue to weaken as it arrives in Europe tomorrow evening. Only one other tropical wave in the Caribbean right now, and it has just a 10% chance of developing.