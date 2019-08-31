STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near-record heat ahead of Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Hurricane Dorian still 500 miles east of Florida, our short-term forecast will not be impacted much by the system.

Mostly sunny skies this morning will allow temperatures to climb quickly into into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. The record high in Tampa today is 95, set back in 1947.

A wind from the east will be gusty at times today. A few showers start to develop in inland areas by midday, and the storms increase in coverage as they push toward the Gulf of Mexico by the late afternoon. Overall, the rain chance is 50%.

It looks like a similar set-up for Sunday with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms and highs in the low-mid 90s.

Hurricane Dorian then begins to impact Florida’s east coast late Monday into Tuesday. The current forecast track turns the system to the north Tuesday and tracks along Florida’s east coast through Wednesday morning.

The current path keeps Tampa Bay on the weaker side of the storm, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible Tuesday. The track may continue to shift, so stay tuned.