STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again today; not much rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s by the afternoon. The record high in Tampa today is 94 set in 1990.

It will not be as gusty as the past few days, so expect just a light breeze from the east. Rain chances will be less than 10% this afternoon.

Friday’s rain chance is only 10% with highs near 90 degrees. Moisture increases slightly this weekend, so there is a 20% chance of a shower Saturday and Sunday. Better rain chances expected next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watching just one tropical wave in the Caribbean that has a 20% chance of developing in the southern Gulf of Mexico as it heads west.