STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat again Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After copious amounts of sunshine led to record heat Saturday, our weekend will finish in a similar way on Sunday.

A tropical disturbance off of the east coast of Florida has actually helped bring drier air to the Tampa Bay area. More sunshine and only spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday. The overall rain chance is 30%. High temperatures will surge back near records in the low and mid 90s.

Rain chances will rise to get the new work and school week started as deeper atmospheric moisture returns. Unfortunately, our dreaded onshore flow (muggy west wind off of the Gulf) will return with elevated rain chances through the middle of next week, including early in the morning.