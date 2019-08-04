STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Muggy pattern sticks around all week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve settled back into an onshore flow off of the Gulf Of Mexico — and that west wind quickly pushed the rain inland this afternoon.

A few showers and storms will linger this evening, mostly east of I-75 with some clouds hanging around overnight. Expect another muggy and warm night with low temperatures only falling into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Another batch of showers and possibly a few storms will move onshore late tonight and early Monday morning for coastal areas. Give yourself a few extra minutes for your Monday morning commute because you may run into some spotty rain.

Like we saw over the weekend, the west will push showers and storms inland, east of I-75 during the afternoon and evening. Areas south of I-4 will see better rain chances with slightly higher atmospheric moisture. High temperatures will be near normal for this time of year around 90 degrees.

This same weather pattern will stick with us over the next several days but some slightly drier air will cut our rain chances some late in the week.