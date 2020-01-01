STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much warmer to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warmer air will move back in Thursday afternoon after another chilly start.

A southeast and south wind will warm temperatures rapidly Thursday morning from the mid 50s into the upper 70s. The south wind will also allow moisture to return and the air will feel more humid.

Temperatures will stay warm Friday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and we should stay dry through Friday evening.

A strong cold front will pass through Saturday with rain and a few storms in the morning. Most of the rain should clear out by early afternoon. Much cooler air will move in behind the front.

Sunday morning temps are forecast to be near 48 degrees with a high of only 63 degrees.

Temperatures will return to seasonable with highs near 70 degrees by Monday and stick around through the middle of next week.