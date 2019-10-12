Storm Team 8 Forecast: Mostly sunny, less humid and dry weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier air continues to settle in across much of the state for the weekend. This will limit rain chances to near zero. Sunshine will be abundant and will keep temperatures slightly above average.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s after a cool and comfortable start each morning.

Tonight, temperatures could dip into the upper 60s in Tampa for the first time since May. Regardless, the drier air in place at the surface will make it feel a lot less humid.

A cold front will approach next week from the northwest. This will bring a surge of moisture back ahead of the front starting Wednesday. Rain chances increase to 30% and stay in the forecast through next weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for the United States. The nor’easter that was given the name Melissa yesterday will continue to pull away from the coast of New England. Seas will stay rough for the next few days.

There is a low chance of development in the southwest Caribbean Sea as well as a low chance of development for a wave coming off the coast of Africa. Long term, models do not bring either of these close to Florida or the United States.