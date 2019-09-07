STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More warm & unseasonably dry days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a beautiful start to the weekend today with lots of sunshine, no rain and even some slightly lower humidity levels.

Expect a very pleasant evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the 80s. Overnight low temperatures will reach the mid 70s by Sunday morning.

More sunshine and mostly dry conditions will persist for the second half of the weekend with just a 10% afternoon shower chance. High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will return late next week with better afternoon rain chances.