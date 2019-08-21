STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More spotty storms develop this afternoon, evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With lots of sunshine, temperatures will continue to surge this afternoon, once again heading above average into the lower 90s. The heat index or our “feels like temps” will be in the triple digits.

With an east wind in place, expect spotty showers and storms to develop first across inland areas, east of I-75. These inland showers and storms will drift west toward the Gulf coast during the late afternoon and evening.

The overall rain chance is 30% with similar conditions expected for the rest of the work week. Deeper atmospheric moisture will lead to better afternoon rain chances over the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Chantal has developed in the North Atlantic but is no threat to land. Another disturbance in the Bahamas has a low 20% chance of development off of the Southeast coastline late in the weekend or early next week.