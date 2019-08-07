STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More showers and storms drifting inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a more robust round of morning showers and storms that moved onshore from the Gulf, the best rain chances will shift inland again this afternoon.

Expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 90 degrees. The rain chance is 40% but that will favor inland areas along/east of I-75.

We’ll be stuck with this muggy, west wind for several more days. Lesser atmospheric moisture will cut our coverage of showers and storms slightly Thursday through Saturday. We’ll eventually settle back into our normal pattern of morning sunshine and afternoon/evening sea breeze storm later next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected over the next five days.