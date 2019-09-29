STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More hot & mostly dry days to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been another HOT and mostly dry day to wrap up this final weekend of September – and we’ve got more of the same to take us into the new work week.

A few isolated sprinkles and light showers are possible this evening, especially across inland areas. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling through the 80s.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low and mid 70s. The final day of September will be very similar with sunshine to start and a few extra clouds later in the day. Expect a breezy and hot afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s. A few spotty showers are likely but the overall rain chance is just 10%.

Better atmospheric moisture will arrive in advance of a cold front with slightly better rain chances by next weekend.