STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: More above average heat to take us into October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It looks like we’ll be kicking off October the same way that we spent much of September — breezy, hot and mostly dry.

The last of this evening’s batch of very isolated showers will wrap up after sunset. Look for mostly clear skies overnight with mild low temperatures only dipping back into the mid 70s.

Tampa International Airport hit 94 degrees today tying the record high temperature that was set last year. The middle of the work week will feature well above average high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. The afternoons will be breezy with only a few passing isolated showers.

Deeper atmospheric moisture pooling ahead of an approaching front will bring better afternoon rain chances for the weekend into early next week.