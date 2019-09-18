STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Lower humidity, only spotty rain chances ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The last of today’s batch of showers and thunderstorms will wind down this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures dropping into the lower 70s.

You’ll notice lower humidity first step out the door Thursday morning with drier air filtering in from the north tonight. Because of this drier air aloft, rain chances will be very limited over the next few day, only 10% area wide. Afternoon high temperatures will still be hot at around 90 degrees – but it won’t feel as uncomfortable with the lower humidity.

Another batch of unseasonably dry air will keep humidity levels pleasant and rain chances low next week.