STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Late-day storms through the weekend; Dorian’s effects next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength in the Atlantic, it will not have any effects on our forecast for the next few days.

These days start out dry, but storms increase in coverage late in the afternoon and evening. 50% rain chances today, tomorrow and Sunday. With a breeze from the east, those storms will push toward the Gulf of Mexico by the evening.

It will stay hotter than average with highs in the low 90s through the weekend, and heat index values in the triple digits.

Dorian’s current track takes it toward the coast of south Florida on Labor Day as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm will slow down once it makes landfall and begin to head north. This could mean prolonged wind and rain for the state of Florida through Wednesday. As we always say, this path is not set in stone, and there will be changes.