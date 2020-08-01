STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Isaias heading to Florida’s east coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We started off the new month of August with a mostly dry and RECORD hot day. The high temperature in Tampa surged up to 98 degrees – well in excess of today’s record of 95 set back in 1993.

Isaias weakened some today after due to dry air, wind shear and its center passing over Andros Island in the Bahamas. However, some gradual restrengthening is possible overnight.

The latest NHC forecast track takes Isaias very close to or onto the east coast of Florida Sunday as a high end tropical storm or low end Category One hurricane. If the inner core of the storm remains just offshore, impacts from rain, wind, storm surge and high surf would all greatly be reduced. Hurricane Warnings are up for the Treasure Coast and Space Coast where hurricane conditions are expected.

Locally, the worst of Isaias will remain well off to our east. Scattered showers will wind down overnight but rain bands associated with Isaias will move through during the day Sunday. These bands will contain some fast moving, gusty showers and thunderstorms. Expect a breezy and hot day with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Monday will be briefly drier as Isaias moves north along the Southeast coast. Deep atmospheric moisture will bring better rain chances much of next week.