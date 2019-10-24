STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity and afternoon showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The drier air will not stick around long. A warm front lifts north through the Tampa Bay area this morning and brings back the humidity.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees above average, but the extra humidity will make it feel even warmer. Watch for a 30% chance of mainly afternoon showers to develop.

It stays muggy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. With the front to our north tomorrow, it will still be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances stay at 30% tomorrow, but increase to 40% for Saturday. No relief from the humid conditions even into next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave will enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this week, and it has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system.