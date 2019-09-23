STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity stays low for the first day of fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It rarely feels like fall on the first day of the season, but it will this year. Lower humidity keeps it comfortable in the morning.

It will still warm up quickly with lots of sunshine around. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Expect a light breeze from the northeast, and it should stay rain-free.

The warm and dry weather continues for most of the week. Highs stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies through Thursday. Moisture increases and brings showers back into the forecast by the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Jerry will make the turn to the northeast and stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Karen is currently in the Caribbean and will slowly head north. Long range forecasts are still unclear once the system enters the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 13 has just come off the coast of Africa, and it will slowly strengthen in the central Atlantic.