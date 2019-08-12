Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity levels stay maxed out

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This extremely humid weather will continue all week. Gulf temperatures near the coast are around 90 degrees – and the west wind won’t show us any mercy in the short term.

High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s this afternoon – but it’s the humidity levels creating the discomfort. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hover in the 100-110 degree range all afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms will drift inland this afternoon with the best rain chances along and east of I-75. Some of the rain may drift back towards the Gulf coast later this evening.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected in the next five days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss