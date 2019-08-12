STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity levels stay maxed out

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This extremely humid weather will continue all week. Gulf temperatures near the coast are around 90 degrees – and the west wind won’t show us any mercy in the short term.

High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s this afternoon – but it’s the humidity levels creating the discomfort. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will hover in the 100-110 degree range all afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and storms will drift inland this afternoon with the best rain chances along and east of I-75. Some of the rain may drift back towards the Gulf coast later this evening.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No development is expected in the next five days.