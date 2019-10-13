STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity levels back on the rise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very pleasant and dry weekend, we’re tracking humidity levels back on the rise to get the new work week started.

Expect a quiet and comfortable trip back to school and work Monday morning. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 70s under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected for both Monday and Tuesday with above average high temperatures in the upper 80s.

A weak frontal boundary will move in and stall above us during the second half of the week. With deeper atmospheric moisture back in place, extra cloud cover and afternoon/evening rain chances will make a return to the forecast. High temperatures will trend closer to average in the mid 80s.